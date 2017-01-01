Nordic startups need 9 months to recruit a senior developer.

Together with Startupmatcher, we have a fix.
We’ve got a team of experts that already helped:
All your pain points addressed under one roof

Go with us for full product development or choose a particular service
UX strategy
so you'll build a product your users want

  • UX Strategy workshop
  • Design research
  • Scoping session
  • UX Audit
Design
so your users will love using it

  • User experience design
  • User interface design
  • Usability testing
  • Branding
Development
so you are ready for launch and beyond

  • Back-end development
  • Front-end development
  • Android development
  • iOS development
  • Cross-platform apps

🚀We build MVPs for startups

Solvor Magi

CEO & Founder at LIFENESS

“I recommend EL Passion because of their agile way of working and focus on achieving top-notch quality of the product. Communication in the project was clear and effective. EL Passion professionals could adapt easily to fast-paced changes in the idea behind the product and deliver reliable and ready-to-use solutions.”

We power up your existing product

Andreas Gallefoss

Product Manager at VARNER

“EL Passion enabled us to achieve our business goals with their solution. Thanks to the AI based engine they developed together with the Norwegian data science consultancy deepinsight, we managed to grow our sale on old products by more than 4.5M EUR during one seasonal sale alone. The solution will continue to have a huge impact on Varner’s long term margins. They are knowledgeable experts willing to take ownership of the project, and they delivered a quality solution ready for implementation.”

We are like your own product team

But with an agency’s experience
An in-house team of 75 industry experts

who work with your success in mind

Your project started off in 2 weeks

thanks to our internal processes

We work in time & material

so you only pay for what we deliver

Startupmatcher x El Passion
A treat for the Startupmatcher clients.
Start off your project with us today.

And, if you’re not happy, get your money back.

Ready to expect more from an agency?

Tell us what your digital product needs.

