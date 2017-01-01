Home
Jobs
Startups
People
Investors
For startups
For investors
DNB NXT
Premium Recruiting
Development & Design Services
About
Contact
Startup
matcher
Jobs
Startups
People
Investors
More
For Startups
For Investors
Premium Recruiting
Development & Design Services
DNB NXT
About
Contact
Sign up
Sign in
Any questions?
Contact us!
Do you want to get in touch with us? Perhaps you have some feedback? Shoot an email to
hello@startupmatcher.com
or chat with
Thomas
Our offices
Oslo, Norway
Thorvald Meyers gate 7, 0555
+47 900 32 762
Lviv, Ukraine
Vitovskogo 7, 79005
+ 38 093 954 59 10