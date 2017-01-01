On a mission to fuel startups

If you take a group of people and organize them in a startup, it can unlock human potential in a way never before possible. This is why we believe that the startup organisation is one of the greatest forms to make the world a better place. But if startups are so great, why do so many of them fail? Apparently, access to talent and capital are the two largest challenges they face, which is where we come in.
Our mission is to help startups find & retain top talent and to simplify the process of connecting with startup-keen investors. Launched in 2016, we already serve thousands of startups in the Nordic region and beyond through our rapidly growing digital matchmaking platform.
img

By founders, for founders

A platform dedicated to startups

Startupmatcher is a digital platform and community developed to set startups up for success. Our goal is to serve startups and facilitate their growth by giving them access to top talent, investors, service providers, visibility, tools and events. Your startup’s presence on Startupmatcher can really lift your company to new heights.

Join the world of startups

While helping startups is at the core of our company, Startupmatcher is also a platform for anyone with a passion for entrepreneurship, whether you are looking for exciting career opportunities, entrepreneurial people, investment opportunities, partners, or high quality events. A Startupmatcher profile gives you access to countless opportunities in the world of startups.

Trusted by more than 3500 startups



Actively used by over 600 investors

Our offices

Oslo, Norway
Thorvald Meyers gate 7

+ 47 900 32 762
Lviv, Ukraine
Vitovskogo 7

+ 38 093 954 59 10

Meet the team

We’re a small and passionate team based in Oslo, Norway, and Lviv, Ukraine. In everything we do, we strive to build the best possible product and empower our users to grow and be successful.
Thomas Sveum
CEO & Co-Founder
Fredrik Næss Thomassen
Chairman & Co-Founder
Jing Kjeldsen
Tech Lead & Co-Founder
Ostap Kovalisko
CTO & Co-Founder
Yura Melesh
Full Stack Developer
Volodymyr Besiada
Software Developer
Mariia Konyk
Software Developer