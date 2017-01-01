Startupmatcher is a digital platform and community developed to set startups up for success. Our goal is to serve startups and facilitate their growth by giving them access to top talent, investors, service providers, visibility, tools and events. Your startup’s presence on Startupmatcher can really lift your company to new heights.
While helping startups is at the core of our company, Startupmatcher is also a platform for anyone with a passion for entrepreneurship, whether you are looking for exciting career opportunities, entrepreneurial people, investment opportunities, partners, or high quality events. A Startupmatcher profile gives you access to countless opportunities in the world of startups.