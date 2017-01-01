doodlesdoodles

We connect startups with amazing

Join the largest Nordic startup community - research the fastest-growing companies, and find a job you love

Already signed up?

Scroll horizontally
hold SHIFT
View all jobs
Build your next company with Antler 🚀 Apply today to join the August cohort in Oslo

Explore countless tech and startup job opportunities

Kahoot, iZettle, and over 5000 startups of all sizes have used Startupmatcher to hire people like you.

business in progress

Post jobs, build your brand and access top talent through one platform

Kry logoWolt logoiZettle logoSuperside logoKolonialNO logoFishbrain logoCutters logoFalconIO logoFoodora logo

Entrepreneurial candidates

70 000+ candidates, including 20 000+ developers, 20 000+ marketers, 15 000+ founders, 12 000+ designers, and thousands more

Startup-tailored hiring tools

Build your employer brand, post jobs, connect with brilliant people and access premium development & design services to fuel your growth
Post jobs for free

For companies in need of development or design resources

Get started

For companies in need of headhunting support

Get started